If you own a lot of gadgets, there's nothing like owning a charger that can top them all up without breaking a sweat. Anker has been in the accessory game for quite some time and is known for its high-quality products. The Anker 735 is one of the best chargers that it offers and is now being sold for an absolute steal of a price thanks to its recent discount that drops it down to its lowest yet.

If you've been thinking about upgrading your current charging setup and need something with a little more power, look no further than the Anker 735 charger that offers three USB ports and up to 65W of charging power. That means you're going to be easily be able to charge laptops, smartphones, tablets, and accessories. While this charger usually comes priced at $55.99, you can now score this hefty discount that drops the price down to just $33.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 735 charger?

Source: Anker

The thing you're going to love most about this charger is that it comes with all the ports you'll ever need, and with plenty of power to charge up all your devices. Best of all, it's still relatively compact and light, making it ideal for travel thanks to its folding plug. When it comes to port selection, you're looking at two USB-C and one USB-A, with support for up to 65W of power using the USB-C ports, and 22.5W max from the USB-A port.

You can charge three devices at once if you want, but you're going to get the best charging speeds when dedicating one port to one device, and leaving the rest open. If you do happen to use all the ports at once, you're going to get a spilt, with the primary USB-C port outputting 40W, and the other two ports outputting at 12W each. Regardless of how you choose to charge your devices, you can feel safe knowing that this charger uses GaN technology, which provides a more reliable charging experience.

In addition to all of the above, the charger comes with an 18-month warranty, which is great if you encounter any problems. As stated before, the charger usually retails for $55.99, but can now be had for far less, at $33.99 for a limited time. Just be sure to clip the 15% off digital coupon before checking out to get the lowest price. And be quick because this deal won't last long.