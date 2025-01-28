Anker 735 Charger $30 $56 Save $26 A fantastic charger that provides great features. Not only do you get excellent charging speeds, but it also has three ports as well. Best of all, it can be had for a low price with its 46% discount. $30 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a charger that can handle all your needs, but doesn't cost an arm and a leg, well, this Anker charger is going to be for you. Not only does it perform exceptionally well thanks to its upper power limit of 65W, but it also offers some versatility too, thanks to its three USB ports.

Combine those features with a brand that's known to produce reputable products, and you're looking at an absolute winner. The cherry on top here is that the Anker 735 charger is now on sale, with a discount that knocks 46% off, bringing it down to its lowest price at just $30.

What's great about the Anker 735 charger?

When it comes to chargers, there's not much to really think about if you're looking to charge just one device. But if you're someone that's reliant on a few devices throughout your day, then a charger becomes a valuable accessory that needs to work beyond the standard.

Thankfully, this Anker 735 charger does just that. Not only does it pack lots of power with up 65W, but it also offers great port selection as well with two USB-C and one USB-A. The great part about this charger is that it provides the ability to charge up to three devices at once, making it easy to keep all your devices topped up.

So whether you're charging a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, this Anker charger is going to be just the thing. In addition to great charging speeds and port selection, you're also going to get great safety features as well, along with an 18-month warranty.

For the most part, this really is the complete package, with over 15,000 customers on Amazon giving it a 4.7-star rating. Just be sure to get it while it's on sale because, at $30, this accessory is a no-brainer. And don't forget to pick up some USB cables. You'll need some that can handle the 65W charging speed if you want to take full advantage.