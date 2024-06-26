Anker 735 Charger $34 $56 Save $22 If you're looking for a charger that can do it all, then this Anker 735 charger is going to be the one for you. Not only does it provide a ton of power up to 65W, but it also features three ports, and comes in at a relatively compact size. Get it now for its lowest price to date, with a discount that knocks 46% off. $34 at Amazon

Chargers are an essential part of our everyday lives, and are required to top up some of our favorite gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and tablets. But sometimes it can be a hassle to get everything charged up, especially if your current charger is lacking the power and ports necessary to get it all done in one go.

That's where the Anker 735 charger comes into play, as it delivers a whopping 65W of power while also featuring three USB ports. Not only that, it's pretty compact for what it can do, and even has a foldable plug which makes it perfect for travel. But what's really exciting is that this charger is now on sale with a discount that knocks 46% off its original price.

What's great about the Anker 735 charger?

Source: Anker

While it's great that this charger is now on sale, it still offers lots of features that make it worthwhile to pick up otherwise. As mentioned before, you're getting a total power output of 65W, which is more than enough to charge pretty much any device on the market. In addition, you get three USB ports, with two USB-C and one USB-A.

While you can use each port on its own, you can also use all three at once if you need to get all your devices charged. Although this charger is powerful, it still manages to keep its cool when under load thanks to the Anker's GaN II charging technology. And just in case you're worried about having issues, Anker also provides an 18-month warranty with this product.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this device, especially at its current price, since this is the lowest that we've ever seen for Anker's 735 charger. So get it while you can from Amazon right now, because we don't think that it is going to be any cheaper during Prime Day.