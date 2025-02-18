Anker 727 Charging Station $40 $50 Save $10 $40 at Amazon

This really is the charging station that can do it all. While you'll normally only get USB ports on a charger, this model comes with AC outlets, along with an extension cable that can come in quite handy. It's also quite sleek and slim, which is ideal if you need to take it with you. But what really puts this charging station over the top is that it's now seeing its best price at just $40 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 727 charging station?

When it comes to ports, the charging station has a total of six, with two USB-C, two USB-A, and two AC outlets. With the USB-C ports, you're going to get a maximum of 100W, which is enough to power most devices, like smartphones, tablets, and even laptops.

The USB-A ports aren't going to be the most powerful at just 12W, but that should be plenty if you're looking to charge up any accessories. Of course, you can use all the ports at once, but the power will be divided among all four ports, so you won't be seeing the fastest charging speeds.

Still, it's great to have the ability to charge multiple devices at once, and if you need extra power, you can always plug directly into AC to get the fastest charging speeds. As mentioned before, this charging station also comes with an extension that runs 1.5 meters, allowing you to plug in without being right next to a wall outlet.

Anker also protects your products when charging with its ActiveShield 2.0 technology, and also provides a 24-month warranty just in case something goes wrong. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this charging station at this price. If you aren't quite sold on this one, check out some of our other charger recommendations.