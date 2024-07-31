Enter code "ANKERA9126" at checkout Anker 727 Charging Station $50 $100 Save $50 A fantastic charger that's great for the home, office, or travel. It offers six ports, making it easy to connect all your devices. Best of all, it's now 50% off for a limited time. $50 at Amazon

It can be tough moving on from your current charger, especially when it's getting the job done. But if you're looking for a solution that's going to be able to consolidate all your cable clutter, then this Anker 727 charging station is going to be it. Not only are you getting a charger that's compact and slim, but you're also getting a device that charges up to six devices at one time.

Furthermore, not only does this charger pack USB ports, but it also has AC outlets as well. Best of all, it can now be had for a ridiculous price, as this current deal knocks 50% off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. Just make sure you enter the promo code "ANKERA9126" to get the best price, which can be done during the check-out process on Amazon.

What's great about the Anker 727 charging station?

As mentioned before, this charging station has six ports, with two USB-C, two USB-A, and two AC outlets. As you can tell, there are a lot of different ways to charge here, and thanks to the device's 100W GaNPrime charging capabilities, the USB-C ports on this device will be able to handle pretty much anything you can throw at it. So whether you're looking to power laptops, smartphones, tablets, and even smaller accessories — the Anker 727 charging station can really do it all.

And if your device isn't something that can be charged using USB, then this charging station comes with two AC outlets as well. As you can imagine, this is going to be a lifesaver around the home or office, but also a great device to bring with you on trips as well, since it comes in at only 0.7 inches thick. Furthermore, you also have a long 1.5 meter cable that can really change the game if you're looking to extend from the wall.

Not only do you get incredible charging speeds, but this device also packs lots of safety features as well, thanks to Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology. And just in case you're unsure about the quality of the device, Anker provides a 24-month warranty that will take care of any defects. Overall, this is just one of those things that you'll want to have in your tech arsenal. And at its current discount that knocks 50% off of its original price, it's an absolute no-brainer.