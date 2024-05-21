Anker 65W GanPrime charger $24 $55 Save $31 You won't find a better charger for a better price. This GaNPrime charger is now only $24 and provides up to 65W and has three ports, which means it can handle all your devices at once. $24 at Walmart

If you've been thinking about buying a new charger, stop looking, because this is the only one you'll ever need, and right now, it's being offered at a fantastic price that makes it simply irresistible.

For a limited time, score this Anker 65W GanPrime charger for 56% off. This recent price drop brings it down to its lowest price yet, coming in at just $23.99. So, if you've been thinking about buying a new charger, now's going to be the perfect time.

What's great about this Anker 65W GanPrime charger?

Source: Anker

Don't let the compact size fool you. This Anker GanPrime charger packs the latest technology, making it one of the most reliable charging devices that you can own. It offers up to 65W of power, which means you can charge pretty much any device on the market.

Of course, you won't see any problems with everyday devices like smartphones and wireless earbuds, but this charger can also handle larger products like tablets and laptops too. And when it comes to port selection, you get a nice versatile selection with two USB-C and one USB-A port.

In addition to the above, the charger features safety technologies like PowerIQ and ActiveShield, which ensure that your devices will be charged safely and that the charger will also monitor its own internals to provide the best experience possible.

Furthermore, Anker also throws in an 18-month warranty just in case anything should go wrong. With that said, what you're getting here is one of the best chargers on the market. And now that you're getting it for the rock-bottom price of just $23.99, this is an an absolute steal.