Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) $35 $50 Save $15 The Anker 715 Nano II is a 65W USB-C charger packed into a tiny 1.8-inch cube. It supports both PD and PPS fast-charging technologies, and is a great deal at $35. $35 at Amazon

Anker has built up quite the reputation for itself, becoming one of the top brands in the mobile charger and accessory space. We love its products for being both reliable and affordable, and the 715 Nano II is a great example of both. The 65W USB-C charger is much smaller than your standard high-output charging adapters, it supports PPS for fast-charging, and right now it's on sale for just $35.

Why you should buy the Anker 715 Nano II charger

Its slightly garbled-sounding name aside, the 715 Nano II is a powerful little charger, capable of powering everything from your phone to your tablet, and even your laptop. That's an impressive feat given its compact design — the Nano II measures in at 1.8 x 1.8 x 1.1 inches, and weighs a mere 2.4 ounces. Those dimensions not only make it extremely portable, but they also come in handy when you have a full power strip; while larger charging bricks can take up to two or three outlets, the Nano II only takes up one, meaning you won't have to play musical chairs every time you need to plug it.

In addition to its portable size, we also like the 65W output the Nano II offers. Of course, charging speeds can depend on a variety of factors, but Anker claims it can fully refuel a MacBook Air in less than 2 hours, and a Samsung Galaxy S22 in less than 1.5 hours. The charger supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS), which is what Samsung uses for its Super Fast Charging feature, as well as PD fast-charging used by other manufacturers. Or to put another way, the Nano II will charge virtually any device at regular speeds, and most newer phones at faster speeds.

This is typically where we list caveats, but you'd be hard-pressed to find any worth noting. Anker uses a variety of safety technologies to ensure the charger doesn't overheat or malfunction, and a slew of glowing customer reviews, along with an 18-month worry-free warranty, help back that up. If you're in need of a USB-C charger, or you'd just like a spare one for backup or travel, this Nano II is a no-brainer at 30% off.