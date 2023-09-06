Source: Anker Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable $15 $23 Save $8 Anker's premium 643 USB-C charging cables don't just charge fast, they charge with style. Available in seven colors, each with varying discounts, you'll unlock charging speeds of up to 100W for devices that support fast charging protocols for as low as $15 thanks to this deal at Amazon. $15 at Amazon

If you've got a device that supports fast charging protocols, then a proper USB-C cable is an absolute must to take advantage of the faster power transfer speeds. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 feature support for these quick charging protocols, however, you need to have both the right cable and a capable phone charger to actually be able to use it. Neither of which come cheap particularly, with cables running upwards of $30 and chargers almost double that. So when a good deal on a fast charging cable such as Anker's 643 100W USB-C cable comes along, it's best to jump on it to save a bit of cash.

Why the Anker 643 100W USB-C cable is worth your money

When it comes to charging peripherals, Anker offers some of the best quality products on the market. The charging cables are no exception, offering a durable and long-lasting cable that'll stand up to the elements without breaking a sweat. The Anker 643 in particular is one of the stronger cables out there, with a weight rating of up to 220 pounds and a soft silicone coating that protects the cable from damage. That means if you drop your phone or tablet off your desk while it's charging, the cable can handle it with gusto.

However, where the Anker 643 really shines is how fast it's capable of charging devices. Thanks to support for most fast charging protocols, including Samsung Super Fast Charging and USB Power Delivery, the cable can theoretically accept up to 100W of power. We say theoretically because in most cases, chargers won't actually deliver this much power to a device, usually due to built-in temperature monitoring and surge protection. That said, with the right charger you could get up to 60W of output power going, meaning some devices can reach 100% is as little as 45-minutes.

Of course, Anker's 643 USB-C cable supports file transfers from any device with a USB-C port. With a transfer rate of up to 480Mbps, you can move files big and small in a matter of seconds, making it perfect for when you've got to transfer files from your devices to a portable hard drive. It's also available in a number of colors to suit your specific style, but keep in mind that each option has it's own discount at the moment. While most are on sale for around $15, some may actually be a little cheaper or a little bit more expensive.