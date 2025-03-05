Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) $40 $55 Save $15 Anker's 633 MagGo battery pack can attach to your phone wirelessly, or you can even plug it in to charge. Right now, you can score $15 off as it falls to its lowest price. $40 at Amazon

There's a reason why this power bank is one of the best that you can buy right now. Not only do you get plenty of capacity, but it's also quite compact too. Furthermore, it also offers magnetic wireless charging, has a built-in stand, and even has a USB port for wired charging. The Anker 633 power bank is an absolute must at its newly discounted price of just $40.

Related Best power banks in 2025 Keep all your tech topped up on the go with these power banks

What's great about the Anker 633 power bank?

Source: Anker

This is one of those power banks that can do it all. Not only do you get a large 10,000mAh capacity, but you also get the ability to charge by plugging in via a cable or doing so wirelessly. There's also magnetic connectivity as well, ensuring that you get a secure fit.

If your phone doesn't have MagSafe, you can always grab a cheap adapter to get your device connected. There's also a built-in stand that can keep your phone propped up, making it easier to enjoy your TV shows and movies while you're on the go.

Plus, the charging speed is pretty good too, with speeds of up to 20W supported when using a USB-C cable. The battery can also be recharged at 20W as well, which means less downtime. Overall, a fantastic power bank to have with you at all times.

Just be sure to pick this power bank up at its discounted price of $40 from Amazon while you can. You'll need to clip the digital coupon before checking out that knocks $15 off the current retail price.