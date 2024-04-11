Anker 551 USB-C Hub $72 $100 Save $28 If you've been looking for a way to expand the limits of your tablet, smartphone or laptop, this USB-C hub by Anker is going to be a fantastic choice. It offers plenty of ports and has a stand that can really come in handy. Best of all, while this normally comes priced at $100, it can now be had for $72 for a limited time. $72 at Amazon

We're seeing devices getting smaller and more powerful after each release, and for the most part, that's a good thing. But sometimes, having designs like these for our smartphones, tablets, and laptops means that we're losing out too, with less diversity when it comes to designs and also less port selection.

Luckily, that's where a USB-C hub or charging station comes in handy, providing a wealth of ports that can really elevate and expand the experience. While these can sometimes be expensive, we've managed to find this deal on one of Anker's best charging stands, which brings the price down by 28%. For a limited time, you can score the Anker 551 for $71.99 in this fantastic deal.

What's great about Anker's 551 USB-C charging stand?

If you're looking for a solution that's going to expand the capabilities of your device, then this USB-C charging station is going to be right up your alley. The Anker 551 offers a wide variety of ports and can even support charging up to 100W provided you're using a compatible charger. While it's meant for tablets, it can also be used for smartphones, laptops, and even PC gaming handhelds too.

As far as the connectivity options, you're looking at a HDMI port that can output at 4K 60Hz, along with two USB-A and two USB-C ports. Furthermore, you get a 3.5mm audio jack, microSD and SD card slot too. As you can imagine, you can get quite a bit more done with this kind of setup, easily outputting to a display or connecting to compatible devices like a printer or mouse.

Best of all, you get Anker's impressive and comforting 18-month warranty that allows for seamless support should anything go wrong. The USB-C stand is now priced at $99.99 on Amazon, but if you clip the $28 coupon before check out, you'll see the price drop down to $71.99 when it's in your basket. But be quick, because this promotion won't last long.