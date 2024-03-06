Anker 525 Charging Station $40 $66 Save $26 The Anker 525 Charging station has seven ports, four of which are fast charging, and a litany of protective features to charge your devices quickly and safely. $40 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a compact device that can handle all your charging needs, then look no further than the Anker 525 charging station. This device offers a ton of ports, and is now down to its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime members, coming in at just $40, which is 39% off its retail price.

What's great about the 525 charging station?

Anker's 525 charging station is a fantastic option to replace your current power strips and wall adapters. The device has a long five-foot cable on the rear, along with three AC outlets, two USB-A and two USB-C ports.

Two of the AC outlets are on the rear of the device, which keeps the charging area looking clean. Furthermore, you get plenty of charging power from the USB-C ports on the front with maximum charging speeds up to 67W, which is more than enough for most smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

In addition to the features of the charging station, Anker also provides excellent support for this device as well, offering up to $200,000 in connected equipment warranty, in case something happens to go wrong. Furthermore, the device also has a two-year warranty covering any defects.

This sleek and compact charging station is not only great for the home and office, but can also be a good travel companion too. With its current discount, you're getting a great deal, and there's also the choice of two colors, with the device coming in black and white. Just make sure you're an Amazon Prime member, or you won't see the discount.