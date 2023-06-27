Source: Amazon Anker 525 Charging Station $49 $66 Save $17 The Anker 525 Charging station comes packed with three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports to power up to seven devices at once. With an 8-point safety system and advanced temperature monitoring, it also ensures that each connected device is safe and sound. You can get your hands on one for $17 off with the on-page Amazon coupon. $49 at Amazon with coupon

When Albert Einstein insinuated that a clean, empty desk is a sign of vapidity, he failed to consider folks from the future with multiple devices and would go stir-crazy with an unkempt workspace overrun with cables, dongles, and adapters. But he's not entirely wrong, though. A cluttered desk is a sign of a cluttered mind indeed, but we like to keep the mess at a minimum, thank you very much.

If you juggle three or more devices, the chief culprit of your chaotic workspace is likely the chargers for those gadgets. A charging station can help you Marie Kondo your desk, and with this deal on the Anker 525, you won't have to second-guess making a purchase. It can juice up seven devices simultaneously, and for a limited time, instead of paying $66, you can score it for $17 less with the on-page Amazon coupon. Just be sure to tick the checkbox to enjoy the discount.

Why your workspace needs the Anker 525 charging station

The Anker 525 charging station is not so different from other charging hubs in that it can refuel multiple devices at once. This one can charge up to seven with its three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, but what puts it head and shoulders above the rest is that it also offers fast charging for four devices, or at least the ones tethered to the USB ports. In short: your phone, tablet, smartwatch, and earphones can all be juiced up at high speed.

Its 65W max output may not seem like much, but it can sufficiently top up your mobile devices, including the known power-hungry ones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The charger automatically divvies up the wattage based on the power requirements of the gadget, allowing for optimal, safer charging. You can also enjoy fast, single-port charging to quickly refuel a laptop, with Anker claiming that provided you're using the USB-C port, you can charge a MacBook Pro up to 17% faster. Unfortunately, the maximum power the USB-A ports can deliver is 15W each.

In terms of safety, this charging station pulls out all the stops to ensure that your devices remain protected. Its proprietary ActiveShield 2.0 technology monitors temperature over three million times per day and adjusts power output accordingly to safeguard every gadget connected. It also boasts an 8-point safety system, meaning it's chock-full of protective features, including short-circuit protection, surge protection, fire resistance, and more.

It may also be worth mentioning that this particular Anker charger has the Carbon Neutral label, which means it's been certified by the Carbon Trust and guaranteed to minimize its carbon emissions across its full lifecycle.

Optimize your workspace and centralize your charging setup with the Anker 525 charging station. The Amazon coupon nets you the $17 discount on only the white variant, but let's be honest, it's the prettiest one of the bunch anyway.