Anker 525 Charging Station $34 $60 Save $26 The Anker 525 Charging station has seven ports, four of which are fast charging, and a litany of protective features to charge your devices quickly and safely. Right now, you can score this charger at its lowest price ever for a limited time. $34 at Amazon

There's no shortage of different charger options on the market in 2024, but if you're looking for something that'll handle all your devices, and do it in a small and compact package, then the Anker 525 charging station is going to be right up your alley.

Although this device normally comes priced at $60, for a limited time, you can score a fantastic deal that knocks it down to $40. The discount can be taken even further if you're willing to clip the coupon on Amazon before checking out, bringing the price down to just $34 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 525 charging station?

Source: Anker

As far as we know, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this product, so if you've been looking, then you'll want to get this deal while you can. However, beyond the low price, you're actually getting a lot of port selection here that is in an extremely compact space.

The charging station comes with a five-foot extension, which is perfect for the home, office, or while you're on the go. In addition, it also comes with seven ports, with three AC outlets, two USB-C and two USB-A ports. The outlets are great because they can handle anything the USB ports can't.

As far as maximum charging capabilities, the USB-C ports are capable of charging up to 65W. This means that smartphones and accessories, along with tablets, won't be an issue. Furthermore, compatible laptops won't be a problem as well, with this charger providing plenty of power for most units.

If all of that wasn't enough, then you'll really dig the 24-month warranty the charger comes with, along with the $200,000 connected equipment warranty that will be available for the life of the product. Of course, in order to ensure a fantastic charging experience, Anker does have protection in place with its ActiveShield 2.0 technology.

Overall, this is a fantastic charger that really can do it all. Right now, you can score this device for its lowest price to date, making it an absolute steal. Just be sure to get it while you can because this deal won't last long. And don't forget to clip the coupon before checking out to save 15%.