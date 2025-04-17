Anker 525 Charging Station $30 $66 Save $36 The Anker 525 Charging station has seven ports, four of which are fast charging, and a litany of protective features to charge your devices quickly and safely. $30 at Amazon

If cable clutter is getting out of control at your home or office, then this charging station from Anker is going to be the solution. The Anker 525 charging station not only delivers a wealth of USB ports, but it also features AC outlets as well. The best part is that you can now score a hefty discount on the charging station that takes 55% off its original retail price.

What's great about Anker's 525 charging station?

There are a lot of things to consider when picking a new charger. Luckily, this one from Anker takes out all the guesswork, and provides everything you need to charge all your devices and more. For starters, you get a total of four USB ports, with two USB-C and two USB-A ports.

When it comes to power, you're looking at a maximum of 65W, which is enough to charge most devices on the market. So whether you have a laptop with USB-C, a smartphone, a tablet, or smaller accessories, the Anker 525 charging station can handle it. And if you have something that doesn't use USB to charge, you can always rely on the three AC outlets that are located on the rear of the device.

That means you can power anything you have with just this one charging station. The best part is that Anker provides a 24-month warranty on the device, while also offering a $200,000 connected equipment warranty. So for $30, you really can't go wrong here with the Anker 525 charging station. Just be sure to act quickly because this deal won't be around for long.