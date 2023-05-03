The Anker 521 not only features a 45W wall charger, but a 5,000mAh 20W power bank build in for at your desk or on the go recharging. Charge most phones and tablets with the dual USB-C ports wherever you need. Anker 521 Wall Charger & Power Bank $35 $70 Save $35 For just $35, Anker's 521 2-in-1 wall charger and power bank is a must-buy. Whether you are at your desk or out and about, it can charge devices up to three times faster with 20W output as a power bank and 45W output plugged in. It's the perfect upgrade to that old charger you have, and it's dirt cheap right now. $35 at Amazon

If you're waiting hours for your devices to reach full charge, it might be time for you to consider upgrading your charger to something better. The proprietary chargers that come with most devices get the job done, but they rarely do so with the speed and efficiency that third party chargers are capable of.

Take this Anker 521 Hybrid USB-C 2-in-1, for example. Not only can it triple your charging speeds, it doesn't even need to be plugged in while charging thanks to a sizable power bank built-in. Considering that this normally runs $70, this deal might just be the perfect chance to get that upgrade.

Why the Anker 521 2-in-1 Hybrid Wall Charger and Power Bank is worth your money

When plugged in, the Anker 521 boasts an impressive 45W of output power to charge two devices at one time – or one up to three times faster. No longer will you be waiting hours to get to 100%, since it can charge your Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Tab S8+ in almost half the time it takes with Samsung's standard 25W wall charger.

But the Anker 521 doesn't just deliver a dual USB-C charger for your smartphone or tablet. Crammed inside is a 5,000mAh power bank, which is more than enough juice to fully recharge most smartphones, or at least give a significant boost to a Chromebook or tablet, without even having to plug it in.

At just three inches, it's also one of the more compact power banks you can grab with a power storage capacity this high. No need to carry a power brick with you when this thing can fit into the palm of your hand (and even serve as a power brick when needed).

And the best part of it all? It's at its best price in quite some time, with this deal dropping this versatile little charger and power bank down to just $35. Not only can you get a serious charger upgrade that comes with a power bank built in, you can do so at a great price.