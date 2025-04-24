Anker 521 Power Strip $16 $26 Save $10 A compact power strip that's packed with tons of ports. Grab it now for just $16, which is nearly 40% off its regular retail price. $16 at Amazon

Sometimes just having a charger isn't enough, which is where a compact power strip can come in handy. Not only do you get the extra cable distance from the wall, but you also get additional outlets as well. Now, most power strips you see aren't all that compact, but this one from Anker features a compact design and also throws in some USB ports as well. Plus, it's just $16 right now, which is nearly 40% below its usual retail price.

What's great about the Anker 521 power strip?

Source: Anker

So what do you get with this Anker power strip? Well, it features three USB ports in total, with two USB-A and one USB-C. Furthermore, you also get a set of three AC outlets in the rear, making it possible to plug in and charge devices that don't charge via USB. This is a great combination, allowing you to power pretty much any device.

When it comes to charging speeds, we're looking at 30W maximum from the USB-C port. This is going to be enough to charge most smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops. And since this is an Anker product, this device does feature the brand's ActiveShield safety system in order to keep you and your devices safe.

The brand also throws in an 18-month warranty, and there's also a $200,000 connected equipment warranty as well. For the most part, you can't go wrong here. This power strip is perfect for your home or office, and can even be taken with you on trips. And with this recent discount, this is the best price we've seen on this power strip, making it the perfect time to pick one up.