While chargers can do a lot of heavy lifting when we need them, power strips are the more convenient option, offering more versatility. When it comes to charging accessories, you can't go wrong with Anker, as the company has been around for some time offering high-quality products at great prices.

With that said, we've uncovered a deal so good you won't want to pass up. For a limited time, this Anker 521 power strip is on sale, with a promotional price that knocks 38% off retail, bringing it down to just $22.99. Not only do you get a wide variety of ports, but you also get a long five-foot extension cable too. So if you've been looking for a charger that can do it all, grab this one while you can.

What's great about the Anker 521 power strip?

This power strip is convenient because not only does it come with USB-C and USB-A ports, it also has AC outlets as well. That means no matter what kind of device you have, this power strip is going to be able to handle it. When it comes to the USB ports on the front, the maximum charge output you're going to get is 30W.

While not the most power we've seen, this is more than enough to charge up smartphones, tablets, and smaller accessories. If you have a smaller laptop, this should be enough as well. For those that need a little more power, you can always utilize the AC outlets. And since they are rear-facing, you get a charging station that keeps things tidy and looking clean.

As far as protection goes, the power strip has the best Anker technology in place, with ActiveShield, that consistently monitors the temperature of the charger. Of course, you also get an 18-month and a $200,000 connected equipment warranty as well. So you should feel confident in this product. So if you've been on the lookout for a new power strip, grab this one, you won't be disappointed.