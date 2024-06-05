Anker 511 USB Power Strip $14 $30 Save $16 This nifty power strip packs a punch in a small package. It's got just the right number of ports to keep all your devices juiced up, whether you're at home, the office, or on the go. Plus, for a limited time, you can snag it for a whopping 53% off! $14 at Amazon

We all find ourselves juggling an increasing number of devices and accessories that constantly need charging. Often, this leaves us hunting for available charging points since our homes and offices only have so many power outlets. This is where a good power strip comes in handy. Fortunately, you don't have to break the bank to get one. The Anker 511 power strip, with its multiple ports and long cord, can be placed exactly where you need it. Right now, you can grab one for just $14 on Amazon. This deal is time-sensitive, so it's best to act quickly.

Why you should buy the Anker 511 power strip

Power strips might not be the most thrilling gadgets, but the Anker 511 is a real game-changer for anyone wanting to tidy up their space. It's compact, just 1.2 inches thick, and features two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, making it incredibly versatile.

Anker's ActiveShield technology offers excellent protection, ensuring both you and your devices stay safe. The USB-C port provides up to 30W of charging speed, which is sufficient for most smartphones and accessories, and can even power your favorite tablets. While it can charge compatible laptops via USB-C, the charging speed might vary depending on the laptop model. This power strip also includes a long extension cord, making it perfect for use at home, in the office, or on the go. Plus, it comes with an 18-month warranty and a $25,000 connected equipment warranty. As an Anker product, you can trust it features ActiveShield technology for the utmost safety of your devices.

This power strip stands out due to its compact size, making it ideal for keeping everything on your desk powered with just one unit. No matter if you're working from home or on the move, this power strip guarantees you'll have enough sockets to keep all your devices powered up.