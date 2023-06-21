Source: Anker Anker 511 Power Bank (PowerCore Fusion 5K) $30 $40 Save $10 The Anker 511 power bank is a reliable power source on the go. It can fully top up a smartphone in only a little over an hour and conveniently fits into your pocket. It even doubles as a wall charger with its built-in foldable plug. Right now, you can score it on sale for 25% off. $30 at Amazon

Few things are more frustrating than your device running out of juice when you need it the most. Unfortunately, it happens to the best of us at the most inopportune times. It's even worse when you're on the move and find out that your smartphone is depleted of battery, making it as useful as a brick. This is why a portable charger is pretty much a non-negotiable to anyone owning any electronic device, and Anker, one of the top players in the mobile charging domain, has the Anker 511 Power Bank in its roster, which is as portable as they come. We've already covered a deal on this fantastic 2-in-1 charger not too long ago, and now it's back down to that same low price point of $30.

Why you should get your hands on the Anker 511 Power Bank

There's no overstating how convenient it is to have a power source you can access by merely reaching into your pocket. That's exactly one of this power bank's main draws, as it's no bigger than a tube of lipstick or pepper spray, so you can easily slip it into your pocket without adding to your unsightly wallet bulge. Of course, aside from its obvious portability, it's also packed with a litany of features you'd expect from a reliable power bank: high-speed charging (Anker notes that its PowerIQ 3.0 technology can fully refuel an iPhone 13 Pro in just 1.3 hours), wide compatibility (it works with both Android and iOS devices), and longevity (it retains a maximum capacity of 90% even after 20 months of regular use).

The tradeoff, though, is that it only offers 5,000 mAh of power, which isn't enough if you're hoping to charge multiple devices. That capacity, however, is sufficient to top up a standard smartphone, so it still makes for a great buy if you're looking to keep your phone powered all day. What's more, it also has a built-in foldable plug and USB-C port, allowing you to transform it into a wall charger for charging another device or the power bank itself (you cannot do both simultaneously, sadly).

If you want a reliable, no-frills charger that you can use to top up your mobile devices on the go, $30 is a small price to pay for this power bank that delivers unlimited convenience.