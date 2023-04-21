Source: Anker Anker 511 Power Bank (PowerCore Fusion 5K) The Anker 511 Power Bank is a nifty, little portable charger for your phone. It's ultra-compact, and ultra-versatile, as it doubles as a 20W USB-C wall charger. It's one of our favorite power banks you can get right now, and we like it even more at 25% off. $30 at Amazon

Open up your laptop bag, or wherever you keep the mobile accessories you tend to travel with and raise your hand if you see anything like this: a power bank small enough to fit in your pocket, that also doubles as a wall charger. Anyone? No? Let us show you one, then. The Anker 511 Power Bank is a 2-in-1 hybrid charging device that features a 5,000mAh battery pack, and a 20W charger. We named the 511 one of the best power banks for 2023, and right now it's 25% off.

Why you should buy the Anker 511 Power Bank (PowerCore Fusion 5K)

The two biggest selling points for the 511 are its portability and versatility. The portability aspect is clear immediately, given its ultra-compact size and weight. It's small enough to fit in your pocket, a small purse or clutch, or those tiny accessory pouches on the outside of some backpacks. The versatility part, however, is the real show-stopper. If your smartphone needs more than a quick top-up, or the battery of the 511 itself is dead, simply fold out the AC pins, and plug them into any standard outlet to begin charging.

The battery in the Power Bank has a 5000mAh capacity, meaning it's good for about one full charge of your typical smartphone. The charging happens courtesy of the single USB-C 20W PD port, located at the bottom of the device. It features PowerIQ 3.0, so there's support here for a number of fast-charging standards, and Anker claims it can recharge an iPhone 13 in just 1.3 hours. This isn't the lipstick-sized, off-brand charger you can pick up in the checkout line at the grocery store — the 511 is the real deal. Another noteworthy Anker claim is that the Power Bank will maintain a maximum battery capacity of 90%, even after 20 months of use.

There are few things in the accessory world that are easier to recommend than a portable battery pack from Anker. The company makes a number of different models of these things, in a variety of different sizes. They all have great reviews, from experts and customers alike, and this particular model comes with a 24-month worry-free warranty for added assurance. So do yourself a favor, and grab one, or more, of these 511 Power Banks while you can at this price. You never know when it'll come in handy.