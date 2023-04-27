Source: Anker Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3, 30W) $18 $23 Save $5 The Anker 511 Nano 3 is a small, yet powerful USB-C charger that is perfect for charging your devices at home, or on the go. It supports all the major fast-charging standards, comes with a two-year warranty, and right now it's 20% off. $18 at Amazon

It's time someone told you what none of your friends or family had the courage to tell you: you need a new phone charger. Maybe your main charger is ok, but the one you are using in the kitchen, the guest room, or tucked in your laptop bag, is past its prime and long overdue for an upgrade. The good news is, power adapters these days are extremely affordable. The 511 (Nano 3), for example, from Anker, is both small and powerful, it supports all the major fast-charging standards, and right now you can pick one up for just $18.

Why you should buy the Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3)

Even if you don't need a new phone charger for your home or office, consider grabbing one to take with you when you travel. The 511 is essentially a 1-inch cube, with foldable pins, meaning it can fit in just about any nook or cranny of your luggage or carry-on. But don't let its tiny size fool you, this charger is actually quite powerful. It has a single USB-C port, with a max output of 30W, and it has PowerIQ 3.0, which is compatible with most major fast-charging standards. It supports PD, Qualcomm's QC, Samsung's Super Fast Charging (25W), and PPS, and although charging times can vary based on different factors, Anker says it can charge an iPad Air to 50% in just 45 minutes.

The 511 also comes in multiple fun colorways, including Lilac Purple, Misty Blue, and Natural Green. That may not seem like a big deal at first, but given that phone chargers typically only come in white or black, this is one of the few options you have to get something different. As for safety, Anker has you covered with its ActiveShield 2.0 feature. It comes off as a bit of a marketing gimmick, but supposedly it monitors the device's temperature over 3 million times per day, to guard against overheating. That sounds pretty good to us, as does the included worry-free, 24-month warranty.

Few products are easier to recommend in the mobile space than a charging accessory from Anker. They strike a great balance of affordability and dependability, and they typically get solid reviews from both customers and experts. The Anker 511 is ultra-portable, and it will charge your phone, tablet, and even smaller laptops. Grab one, or more, of these things while you can at this price.