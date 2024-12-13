Your changes have been saved Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3, 30W) $13 $20 Save $7 This is the charger to get if you want something powerful and compact. With 30W, you can easily charge your phone, accessories, and even a tablet. Right now, Prime members can save, as this charger drops to just $13 for a limited time. $13 at Amazon

If you're looking for a charger that's not going to be too bulky but has tons of power, then the Anker 511 is going to be just for you. This charger features a single USB-C port that delivers up to 30W of power. That means, despite its small size, it's perfect for charging phones, accessories and even tablets.

While it's usually priced at $20, it can now be had for even less if you're an Amazon Prime member. For a limited time, you can score a hefty discount that knocks it down to just $13. This is the lowest price we've seen for this charger, so if it checks all the boxes for you, we suggest grabbing it while you still can.

What's great about the Anker 511 charger?

This is the charger you want if you're looking to go as small as possible with minimal compromises. Not only does it fold up to a compact size, but it also provides up to 30W of power, which is great for most devices, including tablets and laptops.

In addition to the above, the charger also provides excellent safety features as well, with Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology. Furthermore, you also get a warranty that spans 24 months, just in case you have any issues with the device, you'll be supported.

There really isn't too much to say beyond the above. This is a charger that can get the job done and do so without a lot of bulk and cost. At $13, this really is the perfect charger to take with you when you're on a trip and space is minimal.

Just make sure you use good USB-C cables in order to take advantage of the quick charging speeds. And if a single USB-C port isn't enough, we have some other great charger recommendations to check out.