Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro) $10 $19 Save $9 An ultra-compact charger that delivers plenty of power. Right now, you can score this charger for less thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale event as it drops to just $10. $10 at Amazon

With so many different options available, it can be hard to choose a charger when you need a new one. Of course, if you're looking for something super-compact that delivers plenty of power, you can't go wrong with the Anker 511. That's especially the case when this charger is on sale, like it is right now during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

You can now get the charger for its lowest price, with a steep discount that drops it down to just $10. Just be sure to click the coupon before checking out. Of course, if you want to save even more, you can opt for the 2-pack, which brings each charger down to just $8.50. But you'll want to be quick because these deals won't be around for long.

What's great about the Anker 511 charger?

There really isn't too much to say when it comes to this charger. It's small, making it perfect for travel, but can also be used at home or at the office. You get a single USB-C port that provides up to 20W of power, which is enough to charge most smartphones and tablets at a good pace.

If compatible, you may even be able to charge laptops as well, although it may take a little more time to get it to full. In addition, this charger makes use of Anker's ActiveShield safety technology to ensure that you and your devices are safe when plugged in. Furthermore, Anker also provides an 18-month warranty, just in case you need support after you purchase it.

This is a good charger to have if you're looking for something small and powerful. The best part is that it's also priced pretty well thanks to its recent discount that drops it down to just $10.