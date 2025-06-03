Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro) $10 $17 Save $7 An ultra-compact charger that also packs plenty of power with up to 20W. Get it now for its best price as it drops to just $10 for a limited time.

If you're someone that spends a lot of time on the go, you'll know how important it is to pack light. Of course, there are things that you'll definitely need to have with you, like a charger, which is why we recommend this one from Anker if you're looking to grab one that's more compact.

Despite its tiny size, the Anker 511 charger also delivers plenty of power, with up to 20W, making it perfect for smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops. Furthermore, it doesn't cost all that much right now, thanks to a special promotion that drops it down to just $10 for a limited time.

What's great about Anker's 511 charger?

This is one of the smallest chargers you can buy from Anker. Luckily, it doesn't lack power, as it can provide up to 20W, which is more than enough for most smartphones. Furthermore, it can also power most tablets as well, along with some laptops.

Of course, there are some sacrifices that have to be made by going this small, and in this case, it's that this charger only has one USB-C port. This isn't a bad thing, but if you're looking to charge multiple devices at once, this charger won't be able to do it.

Again, the plus side here is that this charger is fairly compact, and you can take it with you pretty much anywhere you go. It's the perfect charger for your home, office, and travel. Plus, Anker throws in an 18-month warranty just in case you run into any issues.

The cherry on top here is that it's priced at just $10 during this limited-time deal. This is the cheapest price you'll find on this charger, making it the perfect time to pick one up. With that said, if you need a little more power, or just more ports, you can always check out some of the other fantastic chargers that we recommend.