Anker 511 USB Power Strip Use code "ANKER9127M" at checkout $14 $30 Save $16 A compact power strip that delivers just the right number of ports, making this an excellent charging solution for the home, office, or travel. Right now, you can score a massive discount that knocks 54% off for a limited time. $14 at Amazon

If you're tired of your old power strip, then this Anker model is going to be just the thing you need. It comes in an extremely compact size and offers a ton of connectivity. Best of all, it's not going to cost you an arm and a leg just to buy it, as it's now been discounted down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

For a limited time, you can score this Anker 511 power strip for just $14. The power strip comes in just one color, and you can score this awesome price from Amazon, just by entering the code "ANKER9127M" at checkout. This code will save you 54% off the original price, which makes this an absolute steal, so get it while you can.

What's great about Anker's 511 power strip?

It's hard to think about a power strip and get excited. But if you're someone that wants to really clean up the clutter, then this Anker power strip is going to be for you. Not only does it come in a compact size, measuring 1.2 inches thick, but it also offers a great port selection with two AC outlets, 2 USB-A and one USB-C port.

When it comes to charging speeds, you can charge up to 30W using USB-C, which means, this port will be more than enough for most smartphones and accessories. The port can even power your favorite tablets, and can even charge some laptops too. Of course, since this is an Anker product, you're going to get the brand's ActiveShield technology that will ensure the safety of your devices.

And if you're someone that really needs peace of mind, the power strip comes with a long 18-month warranty, and Anker even includes a $25,000 connected equipment warranty, just in case any damage does occur while using the device. You're not going to be find a better deal on this power strip, so get it while you can. And remember to use code "ANKER9127M" at checkout to save.