Summary Anker has recalled the 321 Power Bank, Soundcore A3102 speaker, and AnkerWork A3302 speakerphone due to fire hazards.

The company advises customers who own the affected products to check its website for recall instructions.

Anker also urges the public to properly dispose of recalled Anker products at designated facilities to avoid environmental harm.

No one likes dealing with gadgets that explode or catch fire. If you own any of these Anker products, stop what you’re doing and listen up: Anker has recalled the 321 Power Bank, Soundcore A3102 speaker, and AnkerWork A3302 speakerphone because of potential fire hazards.

In a press release, Anker revealed that the 321 Power Bank is being voluntarily recalled due to a manufacturing flaw. The lithium-ion battery in this power bank can overheat, potentially causing the plastic to melt, emitting smoke, and posing a fire risk. This compact power bank features both USB-C and USB-A ports. Although Anker states that only a limited number of units produced after March 2023 are affected, it's recalling all units as a safety measure.

To participate in the recall, owners of the 321 Power Bank can visit Anker's website (linked above) for detailed instructions. Look for the label “Anker 321 Power Bank (PowerCore 5K, Black), Model: A1112” on the bottom of your device to identify if you have the affected model. The website provides a tool to check the serial number to confirm if your unit is part of the recall. Anker advises those with affected units to switch them off immediately and contact customer support for replacement instructions.

In addition to the power bank, Anker’s audio division, Soundcore, has issued a recall for its A3102 Speaker in Black, and AnkerWork has done the same for its A3302 speakerphone due to similar safety concerns (via Engadget).

Don't just toss your toasty Anker

These recalled products should be taken to facilities that handle lithium-ion battery disposal. Anker’s website offers a list of such facilities. Proper disposal is crucial to avoid environmental damage and fire risks. Detailed information on responsible battery disposal methods specific to various regions is also available on the site.

This isn’t Anker’s first recall. Last year, the company recalled certain 535 Power Bank models over overheating and fire concerns. In one case, an Anker 535 Power Bank was deemed "the most probable cause" of a house fire in Maryland, as no other electronic devices were present at the fire’s origin, according to a local fire chief.