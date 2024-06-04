Anker PowerCore 5K $12 $22 Save $10 A compact and lightweight power bank that's now down to its lowest price ever. Grab it while you can, because this deal won't last long. $12 at Amazon

Battery anxiety can be real, especially if you're someone that desperately needs their phone every minute of the day. With that said, power banks are an excellent solution to this problem, providing power no matter where you are. Of course, some of these devices can be quite expensive or add unwanted extra bulk to your everyday carry.

Luckily, we've managed to find a power bank that's both small and affordable, with the aim of overcoming the hurdles that some power banks carry. The Anker 321 power bank fits in the palm of your hand and only weighs 4.5 ounces. It also has a USB-A and USB-C port, and packs a 5,200 mAh battery. Best of all, it's now 45% off, dropping to its lowest price yet.

What's great about Anker's 321 power bank?

The Anker 321 power bank is compact and lightweight, making it the perfect device if you're looking to power your devices on the go. Of course, with these characteristics, you're looking at a battery that isn't all that large, but comes in at 5,200mAh, which is enough to charge most smartphones out right now.

In addition to the above, the power bank also offers two different ports, with one USB-C and one USB-A. If you want, you can use both ports simultaneously, with a total power output of 12W. Now, this isn't the highest power output we've seen on a power bank, but again, it should be more than enough to keep your smartphones charged while on the go.

The power bank doesn't come with an adapter, but it does come with a USB-A to USB-C cable. Furthermore, you're also going to get 18 months of warranty coverage, which means, if something should go wrong, you'll be covered by Anker support. So if all of this sounds good, get this power bank while you can, because this deal won't last long.