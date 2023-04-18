Source: Amazon Anker 737 USB C Charger $63 $95 Save $32 The Anker 737 USB-C charger is both fast and convenient, offering two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port to charge 3 devices at once – including smartphones and laptops. The 120W power rating ensures fast, efficient charging thanks to PowerIQ 4.0 tech that evenly distributes power between connected devices. For the price, it's one of the best phone chargers you can get. $63 at Amazon

Chances are you've got at least one personal smart device charging in your house as you read this. Whether it's your favorite pair of wireless earbuds you just used for a workout, or a laptop you've been working on all day, the constant struggle to keep them all powered is real. Heck, you may even have your smartphone plugged in right now while you do your daily browsing. If this sounds all too familiar of a situation, then it may be time to look into this deal on Anker's 120W 3-Port USB-C wall charger.

Why the Anker 737 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger is worth your money

There are plenty of power banks and phone chargers out there that can do what this charger is designed for, but the Anker 737 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger offers an excellent value for the price. It provides plenty of juice to charge your favorite devices quickly, and even has some nifty protection tech to keep them all safe while doing so.

With 2 USB-C ports and a USB-A port, the Anker 737 wall charger lets you connect up to three devices at once or plug in just one for even faster recharging. It can charge at up to 100W, meaning whatever you've got plugged in will be back at 100% in no time. However, if you do decide to plug in more than one device, it features PowerIQ 4.0 technology to evenly distribute power to them, ensuring fast and efficient charging for each one.

It also features ActiveSheild 2.0, Anker's own proprietary tech that protects your devices by adjusting the power output during recharging. Beneficial considering electrical currents aren't always consistent, which can cause sudden surges to occur and potentially damage your tech. This real time protection is a must-have when it comes to multi-port chargers, and for the discounted price of $63, plays a huge part in making this deal a worthy buy if you're in the market for one.