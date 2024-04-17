Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) with 100W Charging Base $164 $235 Save $71 Anker's largest power bank comes in at 27,650mAh, and offers 250W of combined output, making it perfect for laptops, smartphones, and tablets. This bundle also includes a 100W charging base that offers ports for charging and can wirelessly charge the power bank. Right now, you can score this bundle for 30% off for a limited time. $164 at Amazon

Anker makes some of the best power banks you can buy in 2024, with a wide range of products, offered at a variety of different price points. But if you're looking for the absolute best, then the brand's Prime 27,650mAh power bank is going to be the one to go with, offering plenty of battery life and power output. Furthermore, you also get a digital display that can show you important details about the battery and its charging behavior.

Now what makes this battery unique is that it can also be charged wirelessly with its charging base, which also offers charging ports of its own. While this power bank doesn't come cheap, we're now seeing a spectacular deal that drops the price of the battery and charging base by 30%, bringing it down to $164.49 for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about purchasing a new power bank, and want to get your hands on one of the best, this one is going to be right up your alley.

What's great about Anker's Prime 27,650mAh power bank with 100W charging base?

There comes a time when you're going to want one of the best battery banks on the market, and this Anker Prime 27,650mAh is going to be it. The power bank not only delivers with its excellent battery capacity, but it also offers lots of charging power with up 250W, which makes it great for all your devices like laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more.

The device comes with two USB-C and one USB-A port, and also offers quick recharging with support for up to 170W. If all of this wasn't already enough, the power bank can be connected to an app to monitor its status and capacity, and it can also be used to locate the power bank if it gets lost.

Furthermore, this device complies with airline rules and regulations, which means you're going to be able to take it with you on any flight across the world. Above all, you're getting a reliable product that comes with a 24-month "worry-free" warranty, which means you'll be getting two years of support from Anker.

Now, in addition to the power bank, this bundle also comes with a charging base that can provide power to devices with its two USB-C and one USB-A port. Furthermore, it can also charge the power bank wirelessly as well, making it easy and convenient to top up. Best of all, you can score a major discount that knocks 30% off, saving you $70 for a limited time.