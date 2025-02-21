Anker 25W USB-C Charger $10 $16 Save $6 A compact charger that packs 25W of power. Right now, you can score this device and a USB-C cable for just $10 if you're an Amazon Prime member. $10 at Amazon

When every ounce counts, you'll want to have a charger that's compact, reliable, and powerful. And if you don't have one in your current arsenal, then this Anker charger is going to be the one to get, coming in at just $10 for Amazon Prime members right now, which is an absolute steal.

What's great about this Anker charger?

When it comes to the highlights, the charger is really small, and even has a foldable plug that makes it easy to pack and carry. In addition, you're also getting tons of power here with up to 25W, which is enough to charge smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops.

Anker also includes a USB-C cable, just in case you don't already have one or need a replacement. You'll also get Anker's safety features that are meant to protect your devices, and it even throws in an 18-month warranty to ensure that you'll be supported if there are any problems with the unit.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this charger, especially at its current price. Of course, if you need more power or ports, then we suggest checking out some of our other favorite chargers.