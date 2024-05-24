Anker 737 PowerCore III Elite $60 $130 Save $70 The Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore III Elite 25,600 mAh) bundle, including a 65W wall charger, is currently available on Amazon with a $70 discount. This power bank features three ports—two USB-A with a combined output of 18W and one 60W USB-C port—making it perfect for charging everything from laptops to phones, accessories, and tablets. Don't miss out on these savings; this is a limited-time offer. $60 at Amazon

There are always those times when our phone, tablet, or laptop battery is running low, no matter how advanced they are. In such moments, a portable power bank is a lifesaver. Enter the Anker 737 PowerCore III Elite. With its impressive capacity, it's a reliable choice. Right now, you can snag it for just $60 on Amazon—a sweet 54% off its usual $130 price. Plus, it's about as big as you can go for a power bank that’s still allowed in your airplane carry-on.

Why you shouldn't miss this Anker PowerCore III Elite deal

At this price, the 25,600mAh battery pack is as good as the top power banks out there. Amazon's offer is truly generous, putting this bundle at one of the lowest prices we've seen. Plus, we checked around and couldn't find similar deals at other major online retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, or even Anker's own website, which makes Amazon's deal stand out even more.

The Anker PowerCore 737 works just like any other power bank but does an excellent job at charging all your mobile devices. It comes equipped with two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port. This power bank is a bit bulkier and heavier than smaller ones, weighing about 1.3 pounds. The USB Type-C port offers up to 60W Power Delivery. Meanwhile, the two USB Type-A ports can handle a total of 18W for charging.

While it's marketed as a laptop power bank, the Anker PowerCore 737 is much more versatile—it can charge devices beyond just your MacBook Pro. Anker says it's compatible with a range of devices, like Galaxy phones and Google Pixel devices. What truly sets this deal apart is that it includes a USB Type-C wall charger capable of 65W Power Delivery, so there's no need to buy an extra wall charger.