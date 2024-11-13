Anker Prime Charger (250W, 6 Ports, GaNPrime) $119 $170 Save $51 A six-port charging station that can pump out 250W of power and has a nice large screen on the front to keep you informed about devices that are plugged in. Right now, it's down to its lowest price at just $119. So get it while you can. $119 at Amazon

With so many great chargers on the market, it's getting harder and harder for companies to raise the bar year after year. That means that top brands like Anker and Ugreen have started expanding their products with added functionality by adding extras like physical control knobs and screens. Of course, with additions like these, sometimes products can get a little pricey, which is why grabbing them when they are on sale is an absolute must.

Thankfully, ahead of Black Friday, Anker is now offering a stellar discount on its 250W Prime Charger. While it usually retails at $170, it can now be had for much less, with a 30% discount that drops it down to $119. Although the discount might not seem steep, it's the lowest price we've seen on this model, so get it while you can because this promotion won't be around for long.

What's great about Anker's 250W Prime Charger?

If you're someone that has tons of devices that need charging on a daily basis, a charging station is going to be the way to go. This Anker charging station delivers up to 250W of power through its six USB ports. It features four USB-C and two USB-A ports, which is great if you're looking to charge many devices as once.

WIth that said, if you want the fastest charging speeds available, one device connected to a USB-C port will reach up to 140W, which is more than enough for most smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. What's great is that you'll be able to monitor the charging behavior of devices in real-time thanks to the large 2.26-inch LCD on the front of the charging station.

There's even a special knob on the side of the device that will allow users to adjust the charging behavior, ensuring the best possible experience. The charging station can even be managed wirelessly through Anker's app, allowing users to see a wealth of information while away from the unit. There's even an option to set the display to show off a clock screen saver.

If that wasn't enough, Anker also has its ActiveShield 3.0 technology that will provide a layer of protection for devices, and the brand even provides 24 months of warranty just in case there are any issues with the device. While this isn't the cheapest charging solution, you're sure to get more than what you're paying for. So if you've been looking for a charging station that can handle all your devices, this is the one to go with.

Just be sure to buy it right now because this deal won't be around for long. Of course, if the price is still a little bit too much, or you're still on the fence, you're welcome to take a look at some of our other great charger recommendations.