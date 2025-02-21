Anker 321 Power Strip (2-Pack) for Prime members $16 $30 Save $14 The Anker 321 is your go-to mini power hub, with 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, and 3 AC outlets. Pick a 5 or 10-foot cord, and you’re set for charging everything from phones to laptops. Its compact design makes it perfect for tossing in your bag, so it’s a must-have for travel. $16 at Amazon

These days, it feels like we’re surrounded by gadgets that always need charging, and keeping them all powered up can be a hassle. That’s where a reliable power strip comes in handy, and Anker’s got you covered with its variety of charging gears.

Right now, Amazon is running a killer deal for Prime members: a two-pack of Anker 321 USB-C power strips for just $16. Each strip packs three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port, making it a total lifesaver for your tech setup. At 46% off, it’s the lowest price ever for the 2-pack option. So, if you’ve been needing more outlets, this is your chance to grab them on the cheap.

What's great about the Anker 20W USB-C power strip?

This little cube-shaped power strip is a space-saving gem, packing three AC outlets perfect for your computer, monitor, and other essentials. Additionally, it rocks a 20W USB-C PD port to fast-charge your phone or tablet, making it a handy all-in-one solution for your tech needs.

Tipping the scales at less than 284 grams, the Anker 321 power strip is super lightweight and easy to take anywhere. It comes with a 5-foot cord for extra reach. With three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port, it’s got you covered for charging just about anything.

This tiny 2.5-inch cube power strip is perfect for tucking away on or under your desk without taking up much space. It features a slim 45-degree plug that easily slides behind furniture for a clean setup. At just 2.2 inches in every direction, it’s super portable and compact enough to throw in your bag for trips, making it a great little companion for keeping your devices charged wherever you go.

The USB-C port on this power strip delivers 20W of power for super-fast charging when you’re juicing up just one device. And if you’re charging two gadgets at once, it still kicks out a solid 15W, so your devices are back to full power in no time.