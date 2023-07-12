Two-in-one devices often offer a poor compromise rather than a good solution for all use cases they want to hit. Dual-purpose devices like the Microsoft Surface and other tablet-laptop hybrids are a good example, especially with Windows on them. There is one category where I’m convinced that, if executed correctly, they offer the best of both worlds: 2-in-1 chargers and battery packs. One such device is currently on sale for Prime Day: The Anker 521 PowerCore Fusion, down to $35 for a limited time, perfect if you are planning a vacation this year.

The Anker 521 PowerCore Fusion looks like a charger that’s slightly bigger than normal, especially when considering that it offers just 45W charging, but it’s more than that. It has a 5,000mAh battery built-in, making it possible to top up your phone, tablet, and even laptop while you’re on the go with up to 20W. Just keep in mind that 5,000mAh won’t take you far these days, as it’s not quite enough to fully charge most of the best phones out there. Still, it offers a space-saving way to carry some extra energy with you in case your phone doesn’t make it until the end of the day or to the next outlet.

And if you absolutely need more juice, you can also get the much bulkier 10,000mAh Anker 733 that follows the same 2-in-1 principle, though it will set you back $70 during Prime Day rather than that sweet $35.

Personally, I am sold on this concept, and I am looking at the Anker 521 with envy, as it’s not available for purchase where I live, in Germany. Instead, I bought a similar product from another brand in 2019, which sadly isn’t on sale anymore (and has, as far as I know, never been available in the US in the first place).

My 2-in-1 charger from a brand you've probably never heard of, Smrter

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is decidedly a better product than what I have, which makes sense, given that my product is four years old at this point. My device only offers a single USB-C and two USB-A ports rather than two USB-C ports, which I find infinitely more useful. It also doesn't charge devices nearly as fast as the Anker and is thus barely able to fill up my MacBook Pro. It does have Qi charging on board, but let's be real, wireless charging is really not efficient when you're dealing with a battery pack's limited power supply already.

Despite these shortcomings, I'm still happy with my 2-in-1 power bank and charger. It makes it easier to have a single device on me that's perfect for charging and providing energy while out and about, and I don't have to worry about keeping an extra battery pack charged up and ready to go.

That's why I can only recommend the Anker PowerCore Fusion, which is fast enough to charge a MacBook when plugged into an outlet. Trust me, it will make your tech bag lighter for your summer vacation and can easily replace both your charger and your battery pack. And if I still couldn't convince you, well, we have a roundup of great power bank deals for you to check out alternatively.