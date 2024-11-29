I'm particular about gadgets. I don't necessarily need the very best tech all the time, but if gear doesn't tick all my boxes, I'm going to be annoyed every time I use it. On the flip side, though, there's nothing quite like a piece of tech that hits just right. One of the rare purchases that's hit that sweet spot for me is Anker's 733 power bank, a combination USB-C charger and battery pack that's exactly what I needed. I paid full freight for it back in August (and don't regret it at all), but for Black Friday, you can snag it for $59. If you travel with tech often, this is a no-brainer.

Anker 733 Power Bank $59 $80 Save $21 Anker's 10,000 mAh 733 power bank is a combination USB-C charger and battery pack. With enough wattage to keep a laptop charged and enough juice to top up a flagship phone almost twice over, it's a killer travel companion — and at $59, it's a great deal this Black Friday. $59 at Amazon $59 at Anker with coupon

The 733 power bank works as both a capable wall charger and a battery to top up away from outlets. It's got foldable prongs and three USB ports: two USB-C ports that top out at 65 watts, and one USB-A that can push up to 22.5 watts.

Charging capacity across different scenarios is a little complicated to explain. Total output is limited to 65 watts while the charger is plugged into a wall outlet; you can charge one device at full speed or split that capacity across the three ports. Without wall power, a single USB-C port can push up to 30 watts, but if you plug in multiple devices on the go, total capacity drops to 15 watts. You won't be able to effectively charge a laptop, a phone, and a Steam Deck all at once on battery power. But 65 watts on wall power or 30 watts on battery is quick enough for a single device for me, and even the 15-watt capacity you'll get charging multiple devices on battery power is enough to drip charge your gear on a long flight.

Anker's combo power bank has made traveling with tech just a little less complicated for me, consolidating the two-port USB-C charger I carried and an older, larger Anker power bank I used away from outlets into a single pocketable item. Plugged in and using a single USB-C port, I can charge my MacBook Pro while I use it, and overnight, I can charge my phone, my smartwatch, and my laptop using a single hotel outlet. If my phone battery dips in an airport or on a train, I can fast charge it using the 733's built-in battery. Recharging the bank itself is a breeze; just pop it on any open outlet using the built-in prongs.

This thing's a steal at $59

Source: Anker

I bought the Anker 733 power bank on Amazon back in August for 80 bucks, and even at that price, I'm pleased. I like to travel light, so I consider anything I can do to reduce the number of individual items I need to keep track of on a trip a win. The worst thing about the bank has to be its low multi-port charging capacity when it's running on battery, but that limitation's been easy to work around. If I need to top up my phone or my laptop on battery power ASAP, I just avoid plugging in multiple devices for a while.

It's not the best charger or the best power bank, but it does both pretty well — and given the price and convenient form factor, that's more than enough for me. If you travel with tech often, the Anker 733 power bank will make your life easier. It's $59 at Amazon outright; you can also grab it at that price directly from Anker using coupon code WS7DV265E7HO.