Source: Anker Anker 737 Power Bank $100 $150 Save $50 This Anker 737 portable charger is a beast. It's got a 24,000mAh capacity and supports 140W fast charging, so you can power up all your devices in no time. And right now, it's on sale for $50 off. $100 at Amazon

Portable power banks can charge more than just phones while on the go. They can also charge your tablet, laptop, and even other devices like cameras and speakers. The Anker 737 is a great example of a large power bank that can charge most devices multiple times, and it is currently on sale.

This Anker power bank is currently on sale for $100 on Amazon, a $50 savings over the regular price. This offer has no set expiration date, so place your order as soon as possible if you don't want to miss out on these savings. The last time we saw a price drop was in early August, though the sale was brief, with the price quickly returning to its usual retail price of $150.

Why the Anker 737 power bank is worth buying

Among the top portable power banks available, Anker's has enough juice to keep all your devices running for hours on end, even your laptop. With a 24,000mAh capacity, it's like having a personal power station in your pocket. You can fully recharge a smartphone around five times or a tablet at least once, and it's got two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can charge up to three devices at once.

Anker's 737 power bank is a little on the big side, but it's got a lot of great features that make it worth it. For one, it has an LED interface that shows you exactly how much charge is left on the bank, as well as the wattage output for up to three devices. This is super helpful, so you always know how much power you have left and how fast your devices are charging.

Another great thing about the Anker 737 is that it supports 140W high-speed recharging. This means that you can fully recharge the power bank in less than an hour, which comes in handy if you're in a hurry. Of course, no power bank is perfect, and the Anker 737 is no exception. It's a little bulkier than some smaller-capacity banks, but it still weighs in at just 1.4 pounds. It's not the most compact power bank on the market, but it's still portable enough to take with you wherever you go.