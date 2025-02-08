Anker 140W charger $80 $90 Save $10 This Anker charger is meant to handle anything you can throw at it, thanks to its 140W output. It also has four ports, with three USB-C and one USB-A. It also has a display to show you the charger's status and even comes with a 240W USB-C cable. $80 at Amazon

Chargers are pretty much at a point where not much else can be done with them when it comes to improvements. At least, that's what I thought until Anker released its latest series of chargers, power banks, and docking stations.

This particular model is compact, delivers up to 140W, has four ports, and has a small screen. Perhaps best of all is that it can now be had below its retail price, with a small discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet at $80.

What's great about this Anker charger?

When it comes to this charger, it's going to be able to handle everything that you can throw at it. Phones, tablets, and accessories are a given, but this model can also handle laptops as well, topping out at 140W of output when using a single port.

This charger also provides versatility, allowing up to four devices to be charged at one, with three USB-C and one USB-A. Perhaps the best part about this charger is that it comes with a display, allowing you to see the charging behavior of connected devices.

You also get safety features as well with Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 system, and the charger will even show you the status of its health to give you peace of mind at a glance. Anker even throws in a 240W USB-C cable to ensure that you're getting the best charging speeds.

And since this is an Anker product, you're also going to get reliable service thanks to an 18-month warranty that will provide support when you need it. While this charger normally costs $90, it can now be had for $10 less with this latest discount that drops it to its lowest price.