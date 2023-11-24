Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger $54 $85 Save $31 A leading name in the world of mobile charging accessories, Anker now has its powerful 100W GaN USB-C charger on sale for just a fraction of its original price. Discounts of this nature are hard to come by and seldom stay on for long, so we recommend jumping on it while it's still up. $54 at Amazon

Anker has built a reputation as one of the leading brands in the lucrative charging accessories business. The company makes some of the best power banks, charging cables, and power adapters that are meant to work with your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. One such powerful GaN USB-C power adapter, the 100W Anker Prime charging brick, is now on sale for Black Friday.

Usually going for $85, this three-port USB-C charging brick can now be yours for a smidgen over $54 as part of this Black Friday deal on Amazon. This translates to a savings of 36%, which is as good as it gets for a sub-$100 charging accessory.

Why you should consider picking up the 100W Anker Prime GaN charger for Black Friday

If you've ever wondered why Anker features among most of the top 10 lists for power banks and charging accessories, it's because of the brand's long history of producing feature-packed charging products. This 100W GaN wall charger is no different and promises the same reliable performance that we've come to expect from other Anker products.

For starters, you will find two USB-C ports on this charging adapter, plus a solitary USB-A port for additional convenience. Given that it supports charging up to 100W, you can theoretically charge your smartphone, tablet, and laptop at significant speeds with just this one adapter and avoid finding a wall charger for each device. Naturally, it can also recharge your earbuds, keyboards, and other accessories too.

Including Gallium Nitride or GaN-based charging is an advantage, offering much more efficiency compared to standard wall chargers, while these are also lighter than silicon-based chargers. If you've been looking for a decent wall charger to replace your aging manufacturer-provided charging brick, this is perhaps the best time to jump on board the Anker train.

If you're still on the fence about the 100W Anker Prime USB-C charger's capabilities, the company bundles it with a 2-year warranty. This is not the only deal we're checking out this Black Friday, as plenty of other accessories and more than a handful of other products are also seeing significant discounts.