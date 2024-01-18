Anker Nano Power Bank (Type-C) $35 $45 Save $10 Packed with a 10,000mAh power bank and 30W fast-charging capabilities, the Anker Nano is the perfect portable companion for your travels. Capable of charging two devices simultaneously via a bidirectional USB-C and a USB-A port, you can keep everything from phones to latops charged quickly and efficiently. $35 at Amazon

If you're out and about often, then you know just how important having some form of a portable charger or power bank is to staying connected. There's nothing more frustrating than seeing your phone at 3% charge while you're on the road, or trying to finish that work project only to have 5 minutes of charge left on your laptop, knowing you've got no way to get some juice in those devices.

A proper power bank can prevent you from ever hitting these situations, but frankly, these essential tools can be quite expensive once you start to look for larger, more feature-rich models. The Anker Nano, however, offers an already affordable option that not only features a larger 10,000mAh power capacity, but bidirectional fast-charging via a built-in 30W USB-C cable as well — all for less than $40.

Why this Anker Nano 10,000mAh 30W power bank deal is worth your money

The Anker Nano may be small, but it's a mighty power bank that offers a large enough capacity to keep multiple devices charged all while featuring fast-charging protocol compatibility for both connected devices and itself. Simply put, you can charge some devices to upwards of 50% battery in as little as 30 minutes, and recharge the power bank to the same level in the same amount of time.

What's more, it's one of the few power banks out there that actually features a built-in USB-C cable, meaning you don't have to purchase one separately. That only sweetens this deal even more, considering that USB-C cables that support fast-charging protocols start around $10 and go up from there.

Anker's Nano power bank also features a convenient display that keeps you informed of how much charge is left in the bank itself, along with displaying a full-recharge time and remaining battery life in terms of time. It's a convenient addition that more expensive options feature, giving you a quick glance at the power you've got in your hands.

The name also gives away its super convenient size, as well. At just 4-inches long, 2-inches wide, and just over an inch thick, it's one of the smallest power banks you'll find with this much power capacity. Normally, the $45 price tag is pretty fair, all things considered, but for just $35, it's an excellent bargain for a must-have accessory.