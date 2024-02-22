Anker 533 PowerCore 30W 10,000mAh Power Bank $30 $50 Save $20 With its sleek new design, built-in digital Smart Display, and 30W PD fast-charging, the Anker 533 Power Bank is a no-brainer—especially at 40% off. $30 at Amazon

It's time to throw away that old heavy brick of a battery pack you've been lugging around these past few years, and upgrade to something more sleek and functional like the Anker 533 Power Bank.

As you can see, it sports an updated, compact design for better portability, and it has a built-in LCD that offers important charging information at a glance. Add in 30W high-speed charging, Anker's 18-month warranty, and the fact that it's currently at an all-time low price of $30, down from $50, and this deal becomes almost too good to pass up.

Why the Anker 533 PowerCore Power Bank is worth your money

In a sea of seemingly endless options for portable chargers, the Anker 533 stands out in a number of ways. For starters, instead of being limited to the same old boring colorways like black and white, the 533 is available in blue, green, and violet. It also has the aforementioned Smart Display, which not only gives it a more modern aesthetic, but it also tells you exactly how much battery you have left. This is far more accurate and efficient than the LED 'status' lights you typically see on power banks.

The 533 PowerCore features two USB-C ports, and a single USB-A port. You get 10,000mAh capacity, which is good for 1-2 full phone recharges, depending on the model. That's not going to turn any heads, but it should be more than enough to help push any modern smartphone through a long weekend trip. The 30W PD charging is nice, though, as it allows for fast-charging on compatible devices. Rounding out the features is the ActiveShield 2.0 safety system. It sounds like a marketing buzz word, and maybe it is, but Anker claims it runs 3 million temperature checks per day to ensure safe charging.

There's really not much more to say. Anker has built a stellar reputation among both experts and consumers for offering reliable and affordable chargers and accessories, and we recommend their products across the site. If you're still not convinced, just remember this power bank does come with a lengthy warranty, so be sure to grab the Anker 533 PowerCore while you can for just $30.