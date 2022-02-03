Nintendo’s cutesy and addictive social sim doesn’t fail to make an impression on our Android devices. Released back in late November 2017, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is still going strong with updates, and many consider it one of the best Android games around. Like most free-to-play mobile games, there’s monetization, and it’s not shy about promoting its subscription service in-game either.

If you’re brand new to the Animal Crossing franchise? We, here at AP, have compiled a starter’s guide to give a rundown on what to expect from the game in 2022.

You’re the star of the show, and all of the game’s colorful personality-filled animals want to be part of your cast, but it’s up to you to choose your own story. Think of the game as a virtual campground, a slice-of-life scenario where you decide precisely how to build out your campsite. Crafting, collecting, and befriending adorable animals is the name of the game.

Check out the preview below to see what your story can look like:

Getting started

Opening the app for the first time brings you to an extended tutorial. You’re greeted by Isabelle, and she guides you through the creation of your avatar. Simply input your name, and choose your starting campsite theme. Once completed, a bigger download file prompts up on your screen. Once the download is finished, you’re now in the full version of the game!

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

The first few hours force your hand to follow in-game tutorials. While these tutorials serve a good purpose, sometimes, bombarding new players with too many instructions can disrupt the pace. Our guide aims to set a comfortable learning speed for newcomers. We’ve included a glossary on essential gameplay elements, getting started information for your campsite, and a section on ‘how-to’ befriend some of the starting animals.

Glossary

Collectibles

Collectibles are your acquired items. These items are used to complete requests, finish goals, and craft materials.

Tip: always stock up on collectibles by visiting each area in the game daily.

Fishing, catching bugs, and harvesting fruit are your main actions at the start.

Fishing: find shadows in the water to start fishing. Catching bugs: bugs appear on tree trunks or fly nearby. Harvesting fruit: find fruit growing on trees.

Tip: pick up everything. Fish, bugs, and fruit all respawn. If your bag is too full, sell items to get Bells.

Tip 2: use honey and nets to acquire bugs and fish in bulk.

Crafting

This is the game’s heart and soul system. Crafting includes furniture, clothes, and amenities. Unfortunately, you have to wait until level 5 to craft amenities. These later become important when you’re trying to raise the level cap of your animals from friendship level 7.

Goals

Goals are minor challenges that net you rewards upon completion. Goals are split into types and vary in urgency: Stretch (no time limit), Daily (timed), and Event (timed).

Tip: focus on your daily and event goals (if possible) first. Stretch goals are completed as you naturally progress further into the game.

In-game currency

The in-game currency is split into Leaf Tickets and Bells. Leaf Tickets are the premium version that’s purchased with real money through in-app purchases. Don’t be too liberal on spending these too soon – patience keeps your wallet safe. On the other hand, Bells are the common currency. Bells are used to purchase items in stores, craft, and repay your loans.

Tip: only use Leaf Tickets for upgrading space and storage capacity.

Leveling up

There are two primary levels to track: your level and friendship levels. Your level symbolizes your overall progression; it unlocks more in-game features and new animals. Friendship levels are tied conditionally to the animals you interact with, where every animal's happiness level earns you experience points towards your level. Both leveling instances also offer rewards to unlock.

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

Your level is always displayed in the top left of the screen (the red rectangle in the image above).

Campsite guide

Maintaining your campsite is your primary objective, and upgrading your campsite becomes more integral as you progress. But first, let’s get cozy with a few of the basics.

Choosing your theme

Your theme is chosen during the tutorial. Your options are Natural, Cute, Sport, and Cool. At the start, this theme decides your starting animal friend and furniture selection. Select an option based on your personal preference.

Crafting furniture

This game's bread and butter. Crafting furniture allows your campsite and animal happiness to grow.

Designing your campsite

You’re free to design your space. Place furniture and items anywhere inside the grid. You can hold up to 40 furniture/items in your camp at a time.

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

Friendship guide

Bonding with your animal buddies naturally earns you experience points. Leveling up means your item catalog updates and more features unlock (e.g., Pete’s Parcel Service and gardening).

Tip: recruiting the starting animals eases learning the core mechanics at a comfortable pace. Check the details below to get started.

How to get Goldie to your campsite

Find Goldie on the map. Tap on the area to enter. Walk up to Goldie and tap on her character model. After Goldie’s introduction, dialogue options appear. Let’s check Goldie’s invite conditions, tap on Come to my campsite! You need to craft a Ranch Couch and reach friendship level 2 to fulfill her conditions. Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand Close Return to the dialogue menu, tap on Here you go! and Tell me a story! to earn friendship points. Here you go! is how you hand in requested items. Tell me a story! is a social activity that sometimes requires choices based on their personality and style. We recommend learning about your animal friend to maximize friendship points by picking the right option. Time to craft Goldie a Ranch Couch. There are two ways to find a Ranch Couch in the catalog: first is by favoriting the furniture on Goldie’s condition screen and finding it under the star icon. The second is by finding it under the furnishing type icon or under all (grid icon). Tap on a Ranch Couch and proceed to the order screen. Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand Close Tap on Craft it! to begin crafting. Ensure you have the required materials and Bells covered. Wait 1 minute to collect your Ranch Couch, then head into the crafting screen and tap OK. Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand Close Now that Goldie’s conditions are fulfilled, a ‘Special Requests’ screen pops up. Goldie is ready to visit. To invite Goldie, tap on her icon > Invite to Campsite > Invite. Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand Close Goldie is now invited, and she’s looking delighted to be here. Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand Close

How to get Apollo to your campsite

Find Apollo on the map. Tap on the area to enter. Walk up to Apollo and tap on his character model. After Apollo’s introduction, dialogue options appear. Let’s check Apollo’s conditions to visit our campsite. Tap on Come to my campsite! Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand Close Apollo requires friendship level 2 and a crafted Modern Sofa. Two dialogue options are available to raise our friendship level: Here you go! and Tell me a story! Fulfill Apollo’s berries request by tapping Here you go! If you can’t give Apollo any more items, tap on Tell me a story! Remember, Apollo is ‘cool’ so pick the option that fits with ‘cool’. Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand Close Now that Apollo is friendship level 2, craft a Modern Sofa. Tap on Craft > Craftable Furniture and tap on the chair icon. Tap on the Modern Sofa > Order Screen > Craft it! When it’s done and collected, Apollo is ready to be invited! Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand Close

How to get Jay to your campsite

Find Jay on the map. Tap on the area to enter. Walk up to Jay and tap on his character model. After Jay’s introduction, dialogue options appear. Let’s check Jay’s conditions to visit our campsite. Tap on Come to my campsite! Jay requires friendship level 2 and a crafted Stripe Sofa. Two dialogue options can raise our friendship level: Here you go! and Tell me a story! Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand Close Tap on Here you go! to hand in Jay’s requested items. Repeat this until you’re done giving items. Alternatively, you can tap Tell me a story! for extra points. Now that Jay is friendship level 2, craft the Stripe Sofa. Tap on Craft > Craftable Furniture and tap on the chair icon. Tap on the Stripe Sofa > Order Screen > Craft it! When it’s done and collected, Jay is ready to be invited!

How to get started in Pokémon GO in 2022 A handbook that won’t go out of print

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email