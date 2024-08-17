Summary Google debuted new anti-theft features at I/O, including theft detection, offline lock, and remote lock in Android 15.

Brazil is the first to test the theft detection lock due to high smartphone theft rates there.

The theft detection lock activates if the phone senses it's being stolen, while remote lock lets you secure or erase your device from anywhere.

At this year’s I/O conference, Google introduced a new lineup of anti-theft features as part of Android 15 . These include a theft detection lock, an offline device lock, and the ability to lock your device remotely. Google is now kicking things off by gradually rolling out the theft detection lock to a limited group of beta users in Brazil.

As Mishaal Rahman pointed out (via Droid Life), Google chose Brazil as the first testing ground for its new theft detection feature. This is presumably due to significant user feedback about the high rate of smartphone theft in the country. This feature uses various smartphone sensors to block unauthorized access before it even happens.

The theft detection lock feature kicks in when your phone senses it’s being stolen, effectively locking it down. With the remote lock, you can protect your data by remotely locking or wiping your device after verifying your identity on any connected device. Meanwhile, the offline device lock adds another layer of security by automatically locking your phone if someone tries to keep it offline for too long.

The system uses advanced AI to spot potential theft by recognizing suspicious patterns, like sudden movements of the device. It also considers other clues, such as unusual network activity. For example, if your phone connects to an unfamiliar network or stays off its usual network for too long, the system ramps up security automatically.

Theft detection lock is coming to more Android phones

Google rolled out the automated anti-theft function as a key part of the privacy and security upgrades in the latest version of Android. Plus, this theft detection feature won't be limited to Android 15; Google plans to add it to older Android versions as well.

According to Rahman, Google plans to expand this feature to all Android 10 and newer devices through a Google Play Services update. This, along with other anti-theft measures, will eventually be available globally, including in the US. While we don’t have exact release dates yet, it’s clear that Google is taking a proactive stance on protecting user data and devices.

