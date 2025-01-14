Summary Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, the popular sequel to a game called Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, is now available on Android and iOS for $6.

The game offers a Zelda-like experience with shoot 'em up elements and a wicked sense of humor, providing a unique and fun gameplay experience.

Priced competitively, the mobile port includes extra features like different aspect ratio options, damage adjustment, and auto-aim, making it a worthwhile premium game purchase.

Back in 2022, a game called Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion landed on Android. It's an excellent mobile port that offers a couple of hours of Zelda-like fun, and it is easily one of Android's better adventure games. The well-reviewed sequel, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, has been available for consoles and PC since January of last year, earning plenty of praise for expanding on the fantastic gameplay of the original. But the game has been absent on mobile, that is, until today. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is now available on Android and iOS for $6, bringing its cute graphics and wicked humor to mobile.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank should easily appeal to Zelda fans

And the trailer is a riot

If you'd like to see Turnip Boy Robs a Bank in action, the above trailer offers a quick look at the 2D adventure. As you can see, the game looks a lot like a Zelda-like, and that's because it is, with some shoot 'em up elements to keep things interesting. After all, this is a game about robbing banks, so you should expect some gunplay. Ultimately, you'll solve puzzles by collecting items that will help you solve said puzzles, and the tools you'll unlock are pretty varied, adding some levity to the gameplay, which is where the Turnip Boy series shines: its sense of humor.

Of course, just like the previous release, this is a premium game, which means you'll have to buy it to play. It typically retails for $15 on consoles and PC, but the mobile port is priced to move, so it is only $6. You can choose to play in the original 4:3 or widescreen, and there's even a god mode for those who want to be invincible. You can even dial in the game's damage, from 200% to make things very challenging to 50% to ease things up. Heck, there's even an auto-aim option for those who play using the touchscreen.