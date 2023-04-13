Hidden Through Time 2: Myth & Magic is the upcoming sequel to the popular hidden object game, Hidden Through Time. The original game launched on consoles, mobile, and PC in 2020 to rave reviews. The sequel promises much of the same but with a broader range of customization options, refreshed visuals, and a magical theme.

The trailer above shows us some of what we can expect from the sequel. On the surface, Hidden Through Time 2: Myth & Magic looks much the same as its predecessor, but a lot is happening behind the scenes. The visuals have been refreshed, and the objects are more detailed yet still retain the crisp cartoon style of the original game. Not only have the visuals been improved, but the level editor has been greatly expanded.

One of the best features of the original game was the ability to create your own levels. You could quickly make a unique level by dragging and dropping various assets. Hidden Through Time 2: Myth & Magic promises to improve the experience via a broader range of tools and customization options. Individual assets have more customization options, and more objects can be interacted with, adding the potential for more depth to each level.

Source: Rogueside

The premise of this sequel seems to be a similar journey through time as the first, although the title and screenshots suggest this will be through a series of mythical rather than historical environments. That's not to say it's all magical; you can see a contemporary level shown off in the trailer.

Rogueside has not yet confirmed a price or release date for Hidden Through Time 2: Myth & Magic, short of the fact the game will launch sometime this year, but in the meantime, you can play the original or another fantastic hidden object game to tide you over until the official release.