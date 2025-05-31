I suffer a physical reaction whenever companies mention AI. I’m tired of the buzzwords and empty promises. And I can’t stand being told AI will transform my user experience when it doesn’t even come close. I’m told stories of agentic AI assistants and multimodal capabilities. Still, in reality, I struggle to get AI to accurately tell me when the New York Knicks play their next game. If I have to double-check or question the information I get, it’s useless. I still save significantly more time by just doing it myself, rather than relying on Galaxy AI or Google Gemini.

However, I’m willing to forgive all those past difficulties if Google and others can deliver on the promise of Android XR. When Google demonstrated its XR glasses at Google I/O 2025, I finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel. If Android XR pans out, it’ll have been worth all my past grievances with AI.