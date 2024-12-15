We've been asking what good AI is for a while now. In its search for answers, Google has stood up and said "headsets." This week on the Android Police podcast, we're talking about the launch of Gemini 2.0, Android XR, and what both could mean for hardware partners, app developers, and the competition involved from Meta to Apple. We also take a sidelong look into iOS 18.2 and the slow crawl of progress that is Apple Intelligence. AP staff writer and resident New Jerseyan Stephen Radochia joins us for the first time!

06:57 | Gemini in Virtual Space

52:45 | iOS 18.2

