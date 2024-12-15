We've been asking what good AI is for a while now. In its search for answers, Google has stood up and said "headsets." This week on the Android Police podcast, we're talking about the launch of Gemini 2.0, Android XR, and what both could mean for hardware partners, app developers, and the competition involved from Meta to Apple. We also take a sidelong look into iOS 18.2 and the slow crawl of progress that is Apple Intelligence. AP staff writer and resident New Jerseyan Stephen Radochia joins us for the first time!
06:57 | Gemini in Virtual Space
- Google unleashes Gemini 2.0 with new image and audio powers for the AI agent era
- Hey Gemini: Google's hotword gets a refresh in official teaser video
- Google wants Android XR to power your next VR headset and smart glasses
- Android XR software: Here are the VR games and AR apps coming to the new OS
- Google Gemini steals the show in live demo of Android XR and Project Moohan
- I'm amazed Samsung's XR glasses shifted to such a different focus than originally implied
- This is our first look at Samsung's VR headset running Android XR
52:45 | iOS 18.2
- 5 ways Android 15 is better than iOS 18
- Vision Models: How AI understands and interprets visual media
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com