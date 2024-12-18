Summary Google's cross-device features mimic Apple's Handoff.

Google Play Services is rolling out cross-device services to more Android devices.

Setup available in Settings for all Android phones using the same Google account.

Android is often compared to iOS since they are rival mobile operating systems with equally competitive market shares, depending on the market you're looking at. On the one hand, we often find Apple borrowing features from our side of the fence, but sometimes, Apple does it better too, like AirDrop, which Google only recently replicated well through Quick Share. Another such feature we love on iPhone is called Handoff, and Google's version just started showing up on more phones.

While apps and account data syncs between your devices effortlessly, more real-time sync needed for calls or video content like Apple Handoff isn't available on Android yet. Since January this year, we have spotted advanced cross-device features in development for Pixel devices, and other Android phones. An update like this would be delivered through Google Play Services, instead of an OS update, perhaps to ensure standardized implementation and minimal interference from device OEMs.

Cross-device services rolled out for Google's Pixel phones and the company's close partner, Samsung's devices. It started small in September, with support for notification dismissal so the actions in one notification shade sync across your devices. However, there are many more features on Google's roster, including video call casting and internet sharing (Auto Hotspot on Samsung). It's worth noting that, in Google's eyes, Quick Share is a separate feature that's not really a part of the cross-device suite.

Now rolling out to other Android devices too

Nothing OS too

Today, I received a notification from Google Play Services on my Nothing Phone, announcing that cross-device services are now available. Tapping the notification opened a bottom sheet with a simple infographic explaining what's possible. Tapping How it works in the sheet opens support documentation or your device settings to set up the features immediately.

If you didn't receive a notification, you can check for availability under Settings → Google → Device and Sharing → Cross-device services. All devices set up using your Google account are grouped together. With this setting rolling out to more than just Samsung and Google phones, you could soon enjoy a Handoff-like video calling experience on Android.