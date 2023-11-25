Android has matured as an OS, so you might not see radical changes in the latest releases. But you should still pay attention to the Android version on your phone. You should also know the OS's build number and the monthly Google Play system build, even if it's one of our favorite budget Android phones.

Why does your phone's Android version and build number matter?

It is important to know the Android version your phone is running on, especially when buying a new one. The latest Android release typically packs new features, security improvements, and enhanced privacy to deliver a better user experience. These changes make existing Android phones feel like new and help them perform better.

When purchasing a new Android phone, look for a device running the latest OS version. Google typically releases a new Android build in August or September. Android manufacturers take a few weeks to months to roll out the update to their phones. The best Android phone you buy around Black Friday might be running an older version of the OS.

After Google Pixels, Samsung's flagship phones are among the first to get the latest Android release. This is followed by OnePlus, Sony, and others, which could take two to four months to bring the OS update to your phone. Consider how quickly (and frequently) a device maker rolls out the latest Android release when buying a new phone.

As for the build number, Google rolls out a new version of the latest Android release every month with bug fixes, improvements, security patches, and other enhancements. For example, the initial Android 14 release for the Pixel Fold has the build number UP1A.231005.007, while the November update carries the build number UP1A.231105.003. This build number varies between devices despite running the same Android version. The same phones can have different build numbers if they are from separate regions or carriers.

How to find the Android version and build number of your Google Pixel

Your phone should run the latest build of the most recent Android version. A new OS release can ship with unwanted bugs and stability issues, which Google might have resolved in a subsequent build.

Here's how to find your build number:

Open the Settings menu. Scroll down and select About phone. Scroll to the bottom to see the Android version and Build number of your Pixel. Tap Android version for more details, including the monthly security patch date, baseband, and kernel version. Close

Also, check your phone's monthly security patch. Google (and Samsung) roll out monthly security patches for their compatible devices. These security patches contain bug fixes and patches for critical security issues. Check for software updates on your Google Pixel if it runs an old Android build. Other companies typically roll out security patches on a bi-monthly basis.

How to find the Android version and build number on a Samsung phone

If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, here's how to find the build number:

Open the Settings menu on your Galaxy phone. Scroll down to the end of the list and tap About phone. Tap Software information from the list of options. You'll see the One UI version, Android OS, build number, and the Google Play system update version. Close

The One UI version listed is also important, as Samsung keeps improving its Android skin with regular updates. For example, the One UI 5.1.1 update for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 introduced new features and enhancements despite being based on Android 13.

How to find the Android version and build number on other Android phones

Almost every Android phone lists the Android version and build number in its About device section. Finding this information is similar across devices, though not the same.

Open the Settings menu of your Android phone. Find the About device or similar entry from the menu. Depending on your phone, it could be at the top or the bottom. You'll see the Android version and build number listed here or in one of the sub-menus.

Tap Build number seven times to turn on the hidden Developer options menu.

Besides the Android version and build number, you should know the Google Play system update build your phone runs. This is important as Google pushes new features and fixes through a Play system update instead of releasing a new Android OS build.

Open the Settings menu on your phone. Navigate to Security and privacy. Select System and updates. Close You'll see the Google Play system update build your Pixel runs. Close

To check for an update, tap it and select the Check for update option. Google typically rolls out one Play system update every month. These updates are pushed independently of your carrier or region, allowing faster rollouts. After installing a new Google Play system update build, restart your phone.

Keep Google Play Services updated on your phone to ensure you don't have issues with Google's apps and services.

Always keep your Android phone updated, running the latest OS build, security patch, and Google Play system update. This ensures your phone runs at its optimum level. The newest security patch ensures there isn't a risk to your privacy. When you're done updating your phone, check out our guide on how to update Android apps. If you own a Chromebook, here's how to check for ChromeOS updates.