It might be time to stop thinking of Android TV as an also-ran. While Amazon and Roku continue to dominate in the living room, Google's streaming platform continues to gain steam, especially on the back of its latest Chromecast's success. Last summer, we gathered Android TV had more than 100 million total users after YouTube surpassed that milestone. As we head into 2022, we're getting some confirmed metrics from Google about how big the platform has grown.

A spokesperson for the company shared with 9to5Google exactly how many users use Android devices on their television. According to Google, Android TV and Google TV have more than 110 million monthly active devices combined. This is the first time since last May the company has publicly detailed its user base. At the time, streamers actively used 80 million devices each month.

Jumping more than 30 million devices in less than a year is nothing to sneeze at, but it's easy to see why growth has been so rapid. It's easier than ever to find Android TV devices today. New streaming sticks from companies like Walmart, Xiaomi, and Realme, can be purchased all over the globe, while TVs from Sony, Hisense, and TCL now come with the software baked in. Even some software bugs with TCL TVs couldn't stop the platform's growth over the last half of 2021. Meanwhile, pre-existing devices like Google's latest Chromecast and Nvidia's Shield TV lineup continue to sell well, boosted by holiday discounts.

Although the company recently released Android TV 12, it has yet to come to any consumer-facing devices. Meanwhile, the next big feature for Google TV devices — multi-user support — was delayed last month, hopefully set to arrive within the next few weeks. We'll likely learn more about the future of Android on TVs later this year at Google I/O.

