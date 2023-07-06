Announced in June 2014, Google's Android TV is slowly gaining momentum in the smart TV market. Besides Samsung and LG, most smart TV manufacturers prefer Android TV with their offerings. Plus, there is no drought of top Android TV boxes from the likes of Nvidia, Onn, and Xiaomi. If you bought a new smart TV or a streaming device with Android TV OS, check our dedicated guide to set it up and glance over the best tips to get the most out of it.

Android TV unlocks thousands of apps and games at your fingertips. While the default settings work fine, we recommend tinkering and spending time with Android TV to create a personalized smart TV setup at home or office. Once you install the best value streaming services from the Google Play Store, check our top tricks to use Android TV like a pro.

1 Change the device name

Your Android TV comes with a standard name with the model number. For example, our Xiaomi TV has the MiTV-MOOQ1 name out of the box. It shows up in your phone's Bluetooth menu and when you cast or connect from other devices. You should change it to a custom name from Settings.

Head to Android TV home and open the settings menu from the upper-right corner. Scroll to Device Preferences . Select the About menu. Select Device name . Select Change . You can pick one of the default names or enter a custom name.

2 Pin your favorite apps on Android TV home

Once you download top free movie streaming services, you should pin your frequently used apps like Netflix on the homescreen for easy access.

Head to Android TV home and scroll right to the + icon. Select an app you want to pin on the homescreen. The app should appear in the Favorites menu. Keep pressing on the app icon and select Move . Move it to a relevant position. You can use the same menu to remove an app from the favorites list.

3 Homescreen customization

Android TV lets you choose the channels from which you want to see content on your homescreen.

Scroll down the Android TV homescreen and select Choose channels . Select Play Next and turn off irrelevant services to keep showing suggestions on the homescreen. You can turn off homescreen channels from Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, and others to stop them from appearing on the main page.

4 Add another account

You can easily add another Google account for your family members.

Select your account picture in the upper-right corner. Click Add Account and use the on-screen keyboard to go through the on-screen instructions to complete the sign-in process.

Adding another Google account is convenient when several members use the same Android TV at home.

5 Set parental controls

Android TV lets you enable parental controls to block specific channels and input sources and set program restrictions.

Head to Device Preferences in Android TV settings (check the steps above). Scroll to Parental controls . Select Set password . Set a 4-digit password. You can block channels and programs that are not suitable for children. Select Block input sources to keep your little ones from using PlayStation, Xbox, and other devices connected to the HDMI and Aux ports.

6 Customize the screen saver on Android TV

You can tweak the default Android TV screen saver to show the clock, colors, and change the duration after which the screen saver starts.

Navigate to Device Preferences in Android TV settings (refer to the steps above). Select Screen saver . Open Screen saver . Select the relevant option to show during inactivity. Select When to start and change the time duration. You can also put the device to sleep after a specific period.

7 Install apps from unknown sources

If a specific app isn't available from the Android TV Play Store, you can sideload the app via a file manager app. Before that, you must allow the app to install apk files from unknown sources. We use Solid Explorer as an example here.

Open Device Preferences (check the steps above) and select Security & restrictions . Open Unknown sources . Enable the app from which you want to sideload apps on your Android TV.

You can check our separate guide to sideload any application on Android TV.

8 Use your phone as Android TV remote

Did you lose your Android TV remote? You can use the Google Home app to control your Android TV.

Download and open the Google Home app on your Android smartphone. Move to the Devices tab and select Add device . Check the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process. Check your Android TV and tap it. 2 Images Close Select Open remote and check the virtual remote control to navigate the system. It comes with Google Assistant support. The Home app lets you control all smart home devices. It's also available on iOS devices. 2 Images Close

You can use a TV remote control from the Google TV app.

9 Mirror photos and videos from your Android phone

Your Android TV has Chromecast built-in. Meaning you can easily mirror your vacation memories from the phone to TV. First, make sure your phone and Android TV are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Now, follow the steps below.

Open Google Photos and tap the cast icon at the top. Select your Android TV and enjoy your media on a big screen. 2 Images Close

10 Enable a sleep timer on Android TV

Do you or your little ones often sleep while watching content on Android TV? You can set a sleep timer to turn off the TV after a specific time.

Open Android TV settings . Select Timer . Open Sleep timer . Set the sleep timer from the following menu.

Unleash the true potential of Android TV

Apart from Android TV, the search giant also offers Google TV launcher to manufacturers. It's a software layer powered by Android TV. Check our comparison guide to learn the differences between Android TV and Google TV.

TV manufacturers like TCL, Hisense, Sansui, and Sony bundle Google TV with their smart TVs. If you have the latest Chromecast or a smart TV with a Google TV system, check our best Google TV tips to get started.